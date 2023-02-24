Armistice Capital LLC Invests $24.47 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,470,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.13% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 563.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISEE stock remained flat at $21.00 on Friday. 265,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.09.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,165. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

