Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,684,000. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.88% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.16. 552,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $79.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

