Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 553,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,163,000. Five Below accounts for 1.3% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Five Below as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,258. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $212.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.44.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

