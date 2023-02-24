Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,840,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.91. 146,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,446. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $300.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

