Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,000 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ShockWave Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,954 shares of company stock worth $11,722,871 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $189.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,645. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

