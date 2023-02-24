Armistice Capital LLC Sells 52,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $93,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $755.17. 89,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $735.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.15.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

