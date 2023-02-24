Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 397,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

