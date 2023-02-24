Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.89. 15,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,320. Arvinas has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

