Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arvinas Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.89. 15,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,320. Arvinas has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $75.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after acquiring an additional 160,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
