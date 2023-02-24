Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Cap of $370.91 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Arweave has a market cap of $370.91 million and approximately $42.31 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00046123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,080.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00578503 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00179467 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000854 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
