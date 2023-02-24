Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is Impactive Capital LP’s Largest Position

Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 17.4% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Impactive Capital LP owned 9.95% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $332,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,925,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $8.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average is $179.89. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

