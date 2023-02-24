Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.71 million. Assertio also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.31-0.32 EPS.
Shares of ASRT stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.56.
A number of research firms have commented on ASRT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
