Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.71 million. Assertio also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.31-0.32 EPS.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Assertio has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASRT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Assertio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

