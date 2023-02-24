Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:AGO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point began coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 352,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

