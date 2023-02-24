Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
ATRO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,175. The company has a market cap of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.45.
ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
