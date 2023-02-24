Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Astronics Stock Performance

ATRO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,175. The company has a market cap of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Astronics has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Get Astronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

About Astronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 92,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.