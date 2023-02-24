Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.05 EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $102.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 185,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,038,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,418,000 after buying an additional 91,723 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

