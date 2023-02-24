Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.
Auckland International Airport Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.
About Auckland International Airport
Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.
