Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.60 ($14.47) and last traded at €13.18 ($14.02). Approximately 26,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.04 ($13.87).

Aumann Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.77 and a 200 day moving average of €12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

