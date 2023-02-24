Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Lyell Strambi Acquires 5,952 Shares

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) insider Lyell Strambi bought 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.36 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,998.72 ($13,792.22).

Aurizon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Aurizon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. Aurizon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

