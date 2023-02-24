Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $247.00 at Robert W. Baird

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.62 and a 200-day moving average of $204.82.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,152,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

