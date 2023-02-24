Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 704,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 398,255 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $572.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

