Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 704,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 398,255 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $8.79.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The firm has a market cap of $572.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
