Avalanche Price Hits $19.55 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.16 billion and $252.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.55 or 0.00081735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00056987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001924 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.