Avalanche Price Hits $19.55 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.16 billion and $252.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.55 or 0.00081735 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00056987 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010184 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028024 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003829 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001924 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.