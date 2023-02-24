Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Avangrid Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 121,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 119,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 180,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

