Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. Avangrid also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,835,000 after buying an additional 180,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

