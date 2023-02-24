Avation (LON:AVAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.56

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 101.56 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.45). Avation shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.38), with a volume of 104,069 shares.

Avation Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.40 million, a P/E ratio of 550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.66.

Get Avation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avation

In other Avation news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 148,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £172,453.72 ($207,675.48). Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.