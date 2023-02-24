Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Avista Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AVA opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

