Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Avista updated its FY23 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.
Avista Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE AVA opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51.
Avista Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.
AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
