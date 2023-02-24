Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday.
Avista Stock Performance
NYSE:AVA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 81,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,676. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. Avista has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90.
Avista Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.
Institutional Trading of Avista
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 511,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
