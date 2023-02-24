Axie Infinity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $72.40 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $72.40 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $10.59 or 0.00043988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00216560 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,080.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.65052201 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $86,324,010.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.