Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells $1,121,404.83 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

