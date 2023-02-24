B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.37 on Friday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.36.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

