Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

Amgen stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,745. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.96 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

