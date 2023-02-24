Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $576.13. The company had a trading volume of 156,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,620. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

