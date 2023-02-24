Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4 %

NVDA stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,631,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,876,492. The firm has a market cap of $574.94 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

