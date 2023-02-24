Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.19. 342,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

