Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $13.52 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 382.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.32 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $404.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

