Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,406 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Envista by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Envista by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 110,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

