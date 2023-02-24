Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $5.19 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Shares of PG traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $138.74. 800,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

