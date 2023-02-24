Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $9.72 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1,372.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GWW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $657.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.