Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $8.49 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 108.1% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,342,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 212.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 91,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 201.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $497,254. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 129,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,862. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

