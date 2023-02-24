Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €140.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX2. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ETR SIX2 opened at €119.10 ($126.70) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. Sixt has a 52 week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 52 week high of €149.40 ($158.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.56.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

