Baby Doge Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.03 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $463.49 million and approximately $14.03 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.01304582 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005914 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013767 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00033171 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.26 or 0.01646439 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $16,796,314.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

