Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. 640,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,041. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $170.35.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.28.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

