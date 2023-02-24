Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.92. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 333,961 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $992.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.0162 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

