Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Announces Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Bandwidth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Trading Down 11.7 %

BAND stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $15.37. 1,091,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,278. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bandwidth Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

