Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $440.57 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.14. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

