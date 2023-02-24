Bank of America Downgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Neutral

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.27 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.