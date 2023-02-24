Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,314 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.19% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BOH stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.