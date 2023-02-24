Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,310 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 6.1% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after buying an additional 1,718,244 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,950 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $95.42. 223,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

