Bao Finance (BAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $61.21 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00422716 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.39 or 0.28001465 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.