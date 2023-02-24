Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Insider James Todd Purchases 7,500 Shares

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Rating) insider James Todd bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.35 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of A$47,625.00 ($32,844.83).

Bapcor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.

Bapcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This is an increase from Bapcor’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

