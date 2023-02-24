Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €151.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €151.00 ($160.64) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($111.70) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Up 1.4 %

EPA:AIR opened at €124.44 ($132.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.84. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($72.64) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($106.35).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.