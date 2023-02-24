Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €239.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €239.00 ($254.26) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($258.51) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($297.87) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($254.26) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at €232.30 ($247.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €219.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €193.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($158.72) and a 52-week high of €234.00 ($248.94).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.